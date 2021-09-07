Ajay Devgn is definitely the iron man of the elaichi universe, bringing recognition to the brand all across. His presence in the Vimal ad campaign got the social media buzzing about the same. Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan came on board to join Ajay as the brand ambassador of Vimal. And things didn't end there as the elaichi brands continued to eye the big names for endorsement.

It was Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that Salman Khan too would be seen endorsing an elaichi and we coined the term Elaichi Universe. And now, we have another exclusive scoop for our readers. After Vimal and Rajshree, the third brand, Pan Bahar has taken their branding to a Pan-India level by getting top stars from South and North on board their ad campaign.

"The elaichi universe is continuing to expand every passing day. The market leader, Pan Bahar is launching their premium elaichi and have got Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff on board as brand ambassador for the upcoming campaign. Both the actors have already shot for the ad films and the same will be launched soon," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

With this, they have officially joined Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the elaichi universe of the ad world. It would be interesting to see if more names come on board the campaign in the days to follow!

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff share screen space for an ad film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.