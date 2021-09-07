Netflix has confirmed October 11th, 2021 as the worldwide release date for new romance series The King’s Affection. A poignant palace romance starring Park Eun Bin and Rowoon awaits viewers this fall. The King’s Affection tells the story of how the abandoned female twin ends up disguising herself as her crown prince brother who passed away. The tale originates from a comic book series that was inspired by imaginations about a woman rising to the throne and having to disappear from history.

Disguised crown prince Yi Hwi (Park Eun Bin) and her teacher Jung Ji-un (Rowoon) become fatefully intertwined with one another. The heart-fluttering chemistry between the pair can be felt as we see their silhouettes facing each other in the poster, highlighting their height difference and alluding to their secret romance.

Hiding her true identity and carrying a burdensome secret under the weight of the large ceremonial robes, crown prince Yi Hwi’s world changes when she meets Jung Ji-un through her royal lectures. While hiding that she is a woman, she meets a pure man in the palace setting which can be a cutthroat yet romantic place. As their love and affection for each other blooms and their feelings deepen, they face a destiny that they cannot avoid.

The producers of The King’s Affection shared, “On set, Park Eun bin and Rowoon brought the charming atmosphere and feelings of wistful yearning to life realistically. Please show a lot of interest and look forward to the imaginations of what it would have been like to have a king disappear into the mists of history and the inescapable fate of the two people which starts on October 11th.”

The King’s Affection is directed by Song Hyunwook who directed the dramas Beauty Inside and Another Miss Oh, and written by Han Hee Jung who wrote Clean with Passion for Now. The first episode will premiere on October 11th at 11:30PM KST, on Netflix.

