Sometime back we had reported that south superstar Mahesh Babu was seen sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh for an advertisement. Now, the latest report is that the south actor will feature alongside action star Tiger Shroff for a mouth freshener advertisement.

In fact, both actors, Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff have already shot for the advertisement, which is slated to go on air soon. Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff both enjoy a massive fan following. So, this union will be a treat for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PanBahar_Elaichi (@panbahar_elaichi)



Back on the work front, both actors have their hands full, Tiger Shroff who was last seen in Baaghi 3 will next be seen in Heropanti 2, and Ganapath. Mahesh Babu who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru has Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu sends his best wishes to his son Gautam Ghattamaneni on his 15th birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.