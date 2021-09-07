Bigger than even Rajinikanth, is how the release strategy of Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut Liger is being described by those close to the project. Apparently producer Karan Johar will leave no stone unturned to project and market Vijay as the ‘Next Best Thing’ in Bollywood, bigger than even Prabhas.

“The last time we saw Karan so charged about one of his actors’ debut was when he launched Varun Dhawan (in Student Of The Year),” a close friend of Karan tells me.

Liger director Puri Jagannath who has been partying hard with Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar in Mumbai is planning another action film with Vijay. “Vijay was unstoppable in Telugu cinema. Now with Hindi cinema opening its doors for him, he is expected to conquer the entire belt from the Ganga to the Gangotri,” a Dharma source tells me excitedly.

Says Vijay Deverakonda excitedly, "Liger is going to be a full-on big-screen experience. We've worked very hard on the action sequences. They're like nothing audiences have seen before. I am confident Liger will bring audiences back into theatres."

Three cheers to that.

Also Read: No OTT for Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.