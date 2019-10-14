Bollywood Hungama

Preity Zinta was Ashutosh Gowariker’s one and only choice for his untitled next

BySubhash K. Jha

Preity Zinta is back in the thick of things in Bollywood, beginning with Ashutosh Gowriker’s untitled next post Panipat. She starts shooting for the film from the third week of October. Preity who has in recent years been focusing on her cricket team in the Indian Premiere League is said to be looking at plum assignments with the top banners including Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Preity Zinta was Ashutosh Gowariker’s one and only choice for his untitled next

“In recent years Preity took a sabbatical to focus on her IPL team. Her cricket team now works as through a well-oiled bureaucracy and doesn’t demand her constant presence and attention. She is back at what she does best, acting, with 3-4 new assignments,” says a source close to Preity.

Ashutosh Gowariker says Preity was the first and last choice for the role that he offered her. She will now divide her time between Mumbai and Los Angeles where he now stays with her husband. There are those who believe that she is shifted permanently to LA. But she will be travelling back and forth for career and husband.

Preity Zinta who had a flourishing career in Bollywood diverted her attention to the IPL. Now she is ready to again consolidate her position in the Indian film industry.

Also Read: 18 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: Preity Zinta opens up about beautiful memories with Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna

More Pages: Panipat Box Office Collection

