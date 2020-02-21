Bollywood Hungama

Scoop: Aanand L Rai moves to Ballia for his Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan romantic comedy Atrangi Re

BySubhash K. Jha

Aanand L Rai’s next directorial Atrangi Re featuring  Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (no, it is not a love triangle) is set in rural Bihar. However, the film to be shot in one long schedule, will be shot in the mofussil Ballia town of Uttar Pradesh.

Scoop: Aanand L Rai moves to Ballia for his Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan romantic comedy Atrangi Re

No major or even, minor Bollywood film has been shot in Ballia before. The stars would have no luxury hotels to  put up in. There are no touristic  comforts in Ballia. The crew requires a massive bandobast to control the swelling surge of superstar Akshay Kumar’s fans who are likely to converge at the shootings.

“The local administration has ensured Aanand and  his team their full co-operation. Why only Akshay?  Even Sara Ali Khan is a big star now after  Kedarnath and Simmba. So Aanand expects a crowd-management problem.”

But no one is worried. The shooting is expected to go smoothly. “Akshay is  known to be a terrific crowd manager. The junta listens to him. They’d do nothing to disrupt the shooting.”

