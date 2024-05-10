Ananya Panday has been known for her anomalous sense of humour and makes her fans snicker every now and then with her hilarious captions and reels. Few hours ago, she posted a chucklesome picture on her story which seemed to be inspired by this year’s Met Gala theme ‘Sleeping Beauties’.

Ananya Panday’s humorous approach towards Met Gala 2024 theme ‘Sleeping Beauties- Reawakening Fashion’

In the picture the actress can be seen getting her makeup done while serenely dozing off with multiple cushions on a sofa while her makeup artist does her sparkling magic giving the actress a special glow. Giving a peak into her vanity Ananya comically enclosed it with “Sleeping Beauties-reawakening fashion,” touching on the Met Gala 2024’s theme.

Ananya recently introduced her new family member Riot to her fans by posting a few bewitching pictures of the little puppy which involved an adorable picture of her alongside the pup followed by several pictures of the pup alone. She delightfully captioned it, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - “RIOT”. He is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

The actress gained a lot of praise for her stunning performance in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kaha and will soon be seen in Anand Tiwari’s Bad News.

Also Read: Ananya Panday joins Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz for cameo; will be seen playing role of a popular movie star

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.