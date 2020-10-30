Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2020 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married, the couple ties the knot in private ceremony

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The longtime couple, actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have officially tied the knot. The couple held a private wedding ceremony and the news was announced by Meals on Wheels America on Thursday.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married, the couple ties the knot in private ceremony

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read on Instagram.

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger.

After two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged in May 2019.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson to star in and produce sci-fi drama Bride for Apple

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

Ameesha Patel calls her experience of…

Shri Rajput Karni Sena send legal notice to…

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification