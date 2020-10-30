This year, the ever-expanding world of OTT has witnessed not just great content but also a few astounding performances by the young actors. One such actor who has become a sensation post delivering an outstanding performance in a never seen before series Bandish Bandits is Shreya Chaudhry. The intriguing storyline and the performance of an upper-urban pop-star in her 20s, who is trying to navigate her way in a world of music marked contrastingly between the classical tradition and the studio-autotune culture has earned her huge recognition and appreciation from the audience and critics. Recently, the talented actor revealed about her fan moment when she first got to know that she would be performing a song composed by her favorite composers, the musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy.

While the actor feels very lucky to have debuted in a series under the guidance of a director like Anand Tiwari, veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, the actor shares, “It was an incredible feeling for me that I am performing on a song composed by one of the greatest music composers of this industry and my favourite composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on ‘ChedKhaniyaan’. It was always on my bucket list to associate with such brilliant talents and I am so glad that it happened to me. To be very honest, I feel lucky that it happened to me so soon. I am grateful to the makers of Bandish Bandits that I got an opportunity to be a part of a project like this,”

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, Bandish Bandits follows the love story of two young performers from a very different musical background.

