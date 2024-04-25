The excitement is palpable as the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 gears up to honour the leading ladies who have not only dazzled audiences with their performances but also set fashion trends ablaze. Among the highly anticipated categories is the Most Stylish Power-Packed Performer of the Year (Female), which recognizes actresses who embody a unique blend of talent, charisma, and impeccable style. Let's delve into the nominations that have captured attention and admiration from fans and industry insiders alike.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024: Nominations for Most Stylish Power-Packed Performer of the Year (Female)

Kiara Advani: With her magnetic screen presence and trendsetting fashion choices, Kiara Advani has emerged as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood. Advani's ability to seamlessly transition from glamorous avatars to intense roles while maintaining a chic and stylish persona has made her a favorite among audiences and fashion enthusiasts.

Kriti Sanon: Known for her captivating performances and elegant fashion sense, Kriti Sanon continues to impress with her versatility and charm. Sanon's ability to effortlessly carry off both traditional and contemporary looks, coupled with her impactful roles on screen, and has solidified her position as a stylish and talented performer.

Parineeti Chopra: With her dynamic range of roles and a knack for experimenting with fashion, Parineeti Chopra stands out as a formidable talent in the industry. Chopra's evolution as a style icon, coupled with her impactful portrayals on screen, has earned her recognition and admiration from fans and critics alike.

Shraddha Kapoor: Renowned for her charismatic on-screen presence and ethereal fashion choices, Shraddha Kapoor exudes elegance and grace. Kapoor's ability to effortlessly blend traditional elegance with contemporary trends while delivering power-packed performances has made her a sought-after name in Bollywood.

Triptii Dimri: A rising star whose talent shines brightly on screen, Triptii Dimri has garnered attention for her compelling performances and distinctive style. Dimri's ability to embody diverse characters while showcasing a unique fashion sense has positioned her as a promising talent in the industry.

The nominations for the Most Stylish Power-Packed Performer of the Year (Female) category at the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 promise an evening of glamour, talent, and celebration. Stay tuned as the event unfolds and honours these exceptional women who have left an indelible mark on both the silver screen and the world of fashion.

The second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is slated to be held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are Presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Wellness Partner: HCG Hospitals, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels.

