Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.03.2020 | 10:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Marvel’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another movie is getting postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson has been pushed ahead. Marvel Studios were skeptical of postponing it when Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers were delayed due to Coronavirus.

Marvel's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic

However, the fans will have to wait just a little longer to see Natasha Romanoff in action. It was scheduled for April 30 release in India and a new release date will be announced later by Marvel Studios.

The first trailer was unveiled which gives a peek into the life of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. She has always spoken about Avengers being her family in the previous films and often, we've some glimpses of her origin story. But, the trailer of the first standalone film of Black Widow shows a family reunion. "One thing's for sure, it's gonna be a hell of a reunion," Scarlett Johansson says in the trailer.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of  Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh, Melina Vostokoff essayed by Rachel Weisz and Red Guardian played by David Harbour. If the rumours are true, the film will fit the timeline right after Captain America: Civil War.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson in the title role with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.

ALSO READ: Marvel sets release dates for Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love And Thunder

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification