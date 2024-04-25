Ileana D'Cruz has spoken out about her relationship with Michael Dolan, stating that he was with her during her 'very worst periods'. They welcomed a baby last year.

Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram in April 2023. Months later, the actor revealed that she had given birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ileana's personal life has been in the spotlight since last year, with some rumors stating she is married to Michael Dolan, who lives in the United States. In an interview with India Today, the actor has finally put an end to the rumors about her wedding.

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about marriage to Michael Dolan

While Ileana D'Cruz kept quiet about Michael Dolan during the interview, the actor became tearful when asked how he had been supportive. She raved about her relationship with Michael, saying, " “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

She added, "He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day.”

Ileana's first film in years, Do Aur Do Pyaar, debuted on April 19, 2024. The film, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and starring the actor, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is about extramarital affairs.

Ileana, who welcomed newborn son Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023, married last year, according to a DNA report from 2023. The story disclosed the actor's wedding date, May 13, 2023, which was four weeks before Ileana confirmed her pregnancy. The news was released shortly after the actor announced the birth of her baby boy.

