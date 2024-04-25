Tipppsy trailer launch: Mahesh Bhatt explains why Neha Dhupia’s “Only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sells” quote is not valid anymore: “Sex has lost its allure in this age of smartphones”

The trailer of the upcoming crime drama, Tipppsy, was launched today at a multiplex in Mumbai. The event was attended by director Deepak Tijori, lead actresses Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain and Sonia Birje and actors Harjinder Singh and Mandeep Kaur Sandhu. Deepak’s mentor Mahesh Bhatt and close friend Pooja Bhatt also graced the occasion and rocked the show with their quotes.

Tipppsy trailer launch: Mahesh Bhatt explains why Neha Dhupia’s “Only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sells” quote is not valid anymore: “Sex has lost its allure in this age of smartphones”

Mahesh Bhatt saw the trailer of Tipppsy and remarked, “It caters to the pace of the times that we live in. The only kind of content which will work needs to have a certain amount of energy, vitality and sensuality!”

The story of the film, as evident from the trailer, is about five girls who go for a bachelorette bash in Goa. After their drinks are spiked, they find themselves in a soup as they discover a dead body in their bungalow. The mouth of the deceased person, amusingly, is stuffed with a female undergarment.

On this, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I hope the girls don’t have an unhappy ending. I want the girls to come back unscathed.” Pointing at the male actors seated in the audi, the veteran filmmaker said, “I see those guys who gave them a spiked drink. I want to give them a bloody nose!” He then asked the actor who dies in the film, “How the hell did you get the panty in your mouth?” As expected, it raised a lot of laughs.

Bhatt saab was not done. He told Deepak Tijori, “I am happy your film has got a U/A certificate. It should have got a double A!”

During the question and answer session, when asked about the sensuality bit, Mahesh Bhatt observed, “Without sensuality, the human race would not be where it has come. It’s looked down upon by people. We, from the entertainment world, have come under fire for using this essential animal-need in men to our advantage.”

Another journalist asked him whether Neha Dhupia’s legendary quote “Only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sells” stands true today. Mahesh Bhatt disagreed, “No, I don’t think so. Sex has lost its allure in this age where images come into your smartphone. The allure of sex, in those days when there was no internet, was different. People had to throng cinema houses to consume erotic content.”

He added, “When you combine fast-paced edgy content with sensuality, then it’s like blood in the shark pool. When there’s blood in the pool, the sharks come running. Similarly, content which blends sensuality and crime and promises fast-paced engaging content, people get drawn to it. Look at your own tastes when you go home at night, what do you search for on OTT platforms? You’d mostly want to see a fast-paced film. That’s why such content is available in abundance from across the world.”

Mahesh Bhatt stated, “Today, you can’t define the word ‘Bollywood’. The doors are flung open. Humanity doesn’t know where the world is going. Anybody who thinks he has the answer is bullshitting to you. You can’t reduce the journey of cinema to one quote given by someone way back in time.”

Pooja Bhatt added to her father’s answer, “For Jism (2003), there was a line around the block at Gaiety-Galaxy for tickets. It promised sensuality but also looked inward. Jism 2 (2012), on the other hand, grabbed more eyeballs because of the obvious casting and also the previous part was a hit. But it didn’t look as inwards as part 1. We have seen them all. We have seen enough good-looking bodies. But if there’s no soul beyond that body, then you can’t grab people’s interest beyond a point. Hence, sensuality must look inwards for it to make a mark.”

Tipppsy releases in cinemas on May 10.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt pens heartfelt message for Deepak Tijori ahead of Tipppsy trailer: “30 plus years of shared laughter…”

More Pages: Tipppsy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.