Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to expand her real estate portfolio, with her family recently leasing out a bungalow they own in Pune, India. As per reports and documents accessed by Zapkey, Chopra's family, including her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, have entered into a lease agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited.

The agreement involves their bungalow located in the prestigious Koregaon Park area of Pune. The lease details include a security deposit of Rs 6 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs 2.06 lakh. The reports further reveal details about the property itself. The bungalow boasts a plot size of 3754 sq ft, with a built-up area of 2180 sq ft on the ground floor.

Additionally, it features a spacious garden area of 2232 sq ft, a basement measuring 950 sq ft, and a dedicated parking space of 400 sq ft. This news comes alongside recent reports of PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas returning to their Los Angeles mansion following renovations.

Beyond real estate ventures, the ‘Desi Girl’ remains active in the entertainment industry. She is currently filming the action-comedy film Heads of State alongside renowned actors and is attached to projects like The Bluff. She recently narrated the Disney nature documentary Tiger and is a producer on the upcoming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB).

While fans await her return to Bollywood, talks continue to swirl about her role in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, though there haven't been any recent update on that front. The upcoming film will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

