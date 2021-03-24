Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2021 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Vishal-Shekhar to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan; confirms Vishal Dadlani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Ever since the actor has taken a break from the big screen. While the actor has been reading multiple scripts to finalise his upcoming projects and has also started shooting for Pathan, he has not made any official announcement of the same.

Vishal-Shekhar to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan; confirms Vishal Dadlani
Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that he and Shekhar Ravjiani who are popularly known as Vishal-Shekhar will be composing the music for Pathan.

"No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! Folded handsSign of the horns. The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani," Vishal tweeted.


Shah Rukh Khan had started shooting for Pathan in November last year. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. While SRK and Deepika will be seen as spies in the film, John is the antagonist. The film also has a special appearance by Salman Khan, who recently shot for his sequences.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: A MEGA ENTRY for Salman Khan in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from rivals in Pathan

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch…

Chloé Zhao's Oscar 2021 nominated film…

Armie Hammer being probed by LAPD amid rape…

SCOOP: Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern…

Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody to release on…

Venom: Let There Be Carnage pushed to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification