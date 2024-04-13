Shinde took to social media to reassure his fans, expressing gratitude for their support and love during his health ordeal.

Renowned actor Sayaji Shinde was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Mumbai on April 11th, after experiencing severe chest pain. Concerns heightened when doctors discovered a 99 percent blockage in one of his three blood vessels during heart tests. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Shinde underwent an emergency angioplasty to restore blood flow to his heart.

Sayaji Shinde rushed to hospital for emergency angioplasty; recovering well: “Nothing to worry now”

Post-angioplasty, the actor's health stabilized. Shinde took to social media to reassure his fans, expressing gratitude for their support and love during his health ordeal. In a video shared online, he conveyed his well-being and promised to return to entertain his audience soon. “Hi, I'm very well," Shinde said in the video. "All the fans who love me, my well-wishers are with me. Nothing to worry now. I will be there for your entertainment soon. Thank you...!!!”

The news of Shinde's health scare prompted an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many expressed relief at his improving condition and sent their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Satyajit Shinde, a name resonating across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, stands as a testament to this notion. Renowned for his portrayal of antagonist roles, Shinde has seamlessly transitioned between languages and genres. His notable roles are in films such as Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and the recent Antim: The Final Truth.

