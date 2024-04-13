comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh to release on July 5, claim reports

Ulajh will also feature an ensemble cast comprising of Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Roshan Mathews, among others.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Janhvi Kapoor took her fans by surprise when she announced her association with Ulajh, a unique political thriller featuring her as a protagonist amidst a male-dominated ensemble cast of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathews, Meiyang Chang, among others. While it was reported that the actress and the team has wrapped up the shooting of this highly-awaited Sudhanshu Suria directorial, now reports have it that the makers have locked a release date for the film in July this year.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the film is expected to be in the post-production stage currently and the makers are aiming at releasing it on July 5, with an official announcement expected to be underway. The source was quoted in the portal saying, “With the post-production work nearing its completion, the team of Junglee Pictures are targeting to bring their political thriller on July 5, 2024 and an official announcement is around the corner.” While we wonder if this will mark the next release of Kapoor after Bawaal, we hear that the makers of her other film with Rajkummar Rao will also be revealing the release date of the sports entertainer soon. “The date of Mr & Mrs Maahi will be announced shortly,” added the source.

Speaking of Ulajh, the film will also star Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, Sachin Khedekar, Adil Hussain, among others in key roles. It is being said that Janhvi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of an IFS aka Indian Foreign Service officer who hails from a powerful family and gets trapped in a conspiracy which is aimed at bringing her down and destroying her.

Meanwhile, talking about her other professional commitments, apart from this film and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor also has the much-talked about Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan which marks her Telugu debut in the pipeline for release in October, followed by the untitled RC16 with Ram Charan.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, wears ‘Shiku’ necklace at Maidaan screening, see pics

