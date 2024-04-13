Originally slated for a May 31st release, Baby John has formally been postponed due to incomplete production and post-production work.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release was Baby John, the action-packed thriller starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. However, it seems that fans will have to exercise a bit more patience as the film's release has hit a snag. Originally slated for a May 31st release, Baby John has formally been postponed due to incomplete production and post-production work.

Varun Dhawan – Kalees – Atlee Kumar’s Baby John postponed to June or July 2024; Kalki 2898 AD might take May 31st date: Report

According to the report in Peeping Moon, despite having been in production since August 2023 and having completed more than 75 days of shooting, the film still requires an additional 10-12 days of filming. This unexpected delay has pushed back the release date, with the makers now eyeing a debut in theatres sometime in June or July 2024.

The decision to postpone Baby John was not taken lightly, as the filmmakers are dedicated to delivering a polished and high-quality product to audiences. With extensive post-production work still ahead, meeting the original release date became increasingly improbable. However, fans can rest assured that the delay is temporary, and the team behind Baby John is working diligently to bring their vision to life.

While the exact release date is yet to be finalized, industry insiders speculate that Baby John may make way for another highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, this sci-fi epic could potentially fill the void left by Baby John on the calendar.

Produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee's A For Apple Studios, along with Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, Baby John boasts an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

