As the mist carries the tune of the classic 'Tu Hi Re' a quirky tale unfolds in the quaint town of Mainjur in the South of India. Loosely inspired by a news headline, Killer Soup serves up a tantalizing blend of intrigue and dark humour in this bizarre crime series that’s perfect for every palette. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

An unimaginable crime that has twists and turns baked in with Chaubey's signature dark humour, Killer Soup will have audiences savouring this unique offering. Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues. This medley of flavours is simmering and set to be served up in the new year on January 11.

Director, co-writer and showrunner Abhishek Chaubey said, "With ‘Killer Soup,’ we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India, said, “The love and recognition our series have received in 2023 has been overwhelming and encouraging. In 2024 we want to ensure audiences continue to find their best stories on Netflix. Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup is a great way for us to start the new year. It’s a genre audiences love, a crime thriller, like no other. Crazy, quirky and bizarre. Told to perfection by Abhishek and team and performed to excellence by streaming favourites, Manoj and Konkona. We can’t wait to take our audience on another memorable journey in 2024!”

