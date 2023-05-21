At the French Riviera, the actress confirmed that her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut. At the French Riviera, the actress confirmed that her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. She said that he recently wrapped shooting for his first film.

In an interview with Film Companion, Sara Ali Khan said, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe.”

Sara Ali Khan said that every time Ibrahim returned from school or his current shoots, she and her mother Amrita Singh would greet him with affection. She said, “That is when I realized, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly.”

She revealed her mother’s reaction to Ibrahim’s first film and said, “I think we are both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home.”

As per previous reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut in the movie Sarzameen, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. He worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film releases on June 2, 2023.

