After the conclusion of the 16th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The speculation around the upcoming season finally came to an end when host Rohit Shetty confirmed that the shooting of the show has begun in South Africa.

On May 20, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to make the official announcement, sharing a video that showcased his adventurous spirit. In the video, he can be seen enjoying a ride on a helicopter, adding an exciting touch to the announcement. However, the video also revealed the injuries Shetty had suffered earlier this year.

In the caption, Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating that despite starting the year with a few broken bones, he is now ready to break some action-packed rules. He revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will be filmed in South Africa, setting the stage for yet another thrilling and adrenaline-fueled journey.

As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, Rohit Shetty's confirmation of the show's commencement has created a buzz among them. With his expertise in action and adventure, Shetty is expected to bring his signature style and larger-than-life stunts to the show, making it a must-watch for all adrenaline junkies.

Speaking of the contestants, it will feature Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja, Dhai Kilo Prem fame Anjali Anand, TV and web star Nyrraa M Banerji and former Roadies winner Soundous Moufakir. The rest of the details of the show, including the day of its premiere, are still under wraps.

