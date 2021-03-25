It has been confirmed that Vicky Kaushal will be seen starring opposite Sara Ali Khan in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to be a part of the film, but a report from Peeping Moon suggests that the actress has been signed to star opposite Vicky Kaushal. Sara Ali Khan will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in the Vicky Kaushal starrer sci-fi mythological action film.

Sara Ali Khan has mostly resorted to rom-coms and love stories so far, but is reported to begin training for her role in this film where she will be seen doing a few stunts. Even though there aren’t a lot of details out regarding her role, it is being said to be a challenging one. Vicky Kaushal has already begun his physical training and has been sharing pictures and videos of himself doing activities like horse riding and archery.

Calling it one of the most awaited projects, Vicky Kaushal is excited to be a part of it, while there’s still a confirmation awaited from Sara Ali Khan regarding the same.

