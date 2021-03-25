Back in 2007, we saw the release of the Sanjay Gupta production Shootout at Lokhandwala, which went on to rock the box office. Years later we saw the second film in the Shootout series hit screens with the film Shootout at Wadala that released in 2013. Now we hear that Sanjay Gupta is all set on commencing work on the third film in the series which will apparently be based on the 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital.

Confirming the same, a source close the project tells us, “The Shootout series has been doing well at the box office; the two films in the series that have released so far have proved that there is an audience for such film. Keeping this in mind, Gupta is going ahead with the third film and is looking to start work on the same later this year.” Ask the source for more details about the project and he tells us, “Currently the industry buzz is that the film will be based on the 1992 shootout that happened at JJ Hospital between members of Dawood Ibrahim’s and Arun Gawli’s gang. Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay.”

Further talking about the project the source continues, “Though the cast is yet to be locked, Gupta, who is adding final touches to the script that has been written by Rajat Arora, is looking to commence work on the venture later this year. In fact, Sanjay Gupta and Ekta Kapoor, whose Balaji Telefilms is also producing the film, are already in talks with a young actor to play the lead role.”

While there still is an official announcement of the film to be made, for those of you wondering what the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout was, it was fallout of the murder of Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar who was gunned down by four Arun Gawli gang members. In a bid to avenge Parkar’s murder, Dawood's gang attacked the two assailants — Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere when they were admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Also Read: “D Company is the asli Mumbai Saga,” Ram Gopal Varma takes on Sanjay Gupta

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.