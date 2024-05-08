comscore
Ananya Panday joins Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz for cameo; will be seen playing role of a popular movie star

Ananya Panday joins Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz for cameo; will be seen playing role of a popular movie star

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, boasts a star-studded cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Ananya Panday is set for a professional win with a cameo role in the upcoming film Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 19, 2024, Bad Newz reportedly features Ananya as a popular film star. According to a report by Mid-Day, her character will have a fun and engaging connection with Triptii Dimri's portrayal of a chef. Filming for Ananya’s part has already begun, with a scene shot last month at a five-star Juhu hotel. The sequence involved her character's arrival, complete with a throng of paparazzi and fans, followed by another scene filmed alongside Triptii. An additional shoot day is scheduled for May 13, 2024, to complete Ananya’s portion of the movie.

While the official plot of Bad Newz remains under wraps, an earlier report suggested the film's storyline might revolve around heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare occurrence where twins are conceived from different fathers.

Karan Johar, head of Dharma Productions, announced the film's release on his Instagram page, describing it as a "hilarious once in a billion situation awaits" inspired by true events.

 

In addition to Bad Newz, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her OTT debut with the lead role in the upcoming series Call Me Bae, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The release date for Call Me Bae is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for further updates on both projects!

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk to star in Bad Newz; see announcement video

More Pages: Bad Newz Box Office Collection

