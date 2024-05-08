The brand Philips is proud to announce the launch of a limited- edition trimmer that is co-designed by Indian Cricket icon Virat Kohli. Representing a fusion of precision engineering and Virat Kohli's signature style, this trimmer promises to elevate male grooming routine to new heights.

This limited-edition trimmer offers three distinct stubble and beard combs, catering to an array of styling preferences. Engineered with our exclusive SkinProtect comb and rounded tips, it ensures a seamless trim and prevents any nicks or cuts, providing a consistently smooth finish. Embracing Durapower technology, this trimmer endures even the most rigorous grooming sessions and lasts four times longer than ordinary trimmers. It also includes other interesting features like self-sharpening blades that eliminate the need for oiling with an aim to allow individuals to confidently present their best selves without distraction.

Virat Kohli, Philips India Male Grooming Brand Ambassador expressed his excitement, stating, "Partnering with Philips India to co-design this trimmer marks a special milestone for me. It's not just about endorsing a product; it's about infusing my personal experiences into every aspect of its design. Over the years, Philips has been my grooming companion, evolving alongside my style and needs. This collaboration is an extension of that journey-a blend of innovation and familiarity that reflects my own grooming evolution. I'm excited to share this trimmer, crafted with a personal touch, with all those who, like me, value both style and convenience in their grooming routine."

Commenting on the launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head - Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated " At Philips, we are thrilled to launch the first-ever exclusive limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000, co-designed by legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. This partnership brings together world class Philips technology with Virat's visionary input to craft a grooming masterpiece. It brings together two leaders in different realms of life who believe in being the best-in-class - Philips as a leader in men's grooming devices and Virat as a world-class professional sports star. This first-ever limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000 is designed for young Indian men, many of whom are cricketing fans and can now own this exclusive grooming tool co-designed by Virat. At Philips, we invite consumers and fans alike to embrace a piece of Virat's legacy."

