Last Updated 09.07.2021 | 10:13 AM IST

Sanya Malhotra joins Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of blockbuster Telugu cop thriller Hit

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The news of Rajkummar Rao joining the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Hit has tremendously excited the audiences, and now the makers, T-Series & Dil Raju Productions, have got on board Sanya Malhotra to be part of the Hindi remake.

Elated to join the project, Sanya Malhotra says, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one & excited to work with Raj."

HIT - Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the Dr. Sailesh Kolanu directorial is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra is an environment lover and her latest video is proof

More Pages: Hit Box Office Collection

