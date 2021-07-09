The 2019 comic caper, Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, emerged as a huge success. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this film was written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and was loved for its treatment, crazy comedy quotient, performances and music. It worked well across the country and reminded people of the crazy comedies of Govinda in the 90s. At the box office, it emerged as the biggest hit of Ayushmann Khurrana, earning Rs. 142.26 crore.

Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the makers of the Dream Girl are planning to bring a sequel to this much-loved film. A source says, “Dream Girl did well not just in theatres but also on television. This shows that viewers have loved it a lot and is being watched repeatedly. It’s a sign of a well-received film. Hence, it makes sense to make a sequel to such a memorable film.”

The source adds, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been trying to crack the script for some time. Meanwhile, he was also working on a script for another film. Things are not very clear right now as to which film will go on floors first. A clearer picture will emerge in a month.”

So will the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana be back for the sequel as well? The source replies, “Yes, he’s obviously the original choice. However, he has yet to hear the script.”

A trade expert tells us, “I believe the makers are yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, the pandemic is still going on and the dates of all films are constantly getting changed. Let’s wait until it's officially announced. I’ll be looking forward to it as the first part was quite funny and a super-hit in cinemas.”

Dream Girl was the story of Karamvir aka Karm (Ayushmann Khurrana), an unemployed youth from Mathura who convincingly plays female roles in plays. Due to lack of job opportunities, he is compelled to join a call centre where his job is talking seductively to men on the phone. Trouble arises when four of his customers – his to-be brother-in-law Mahendar (Abhishek Banerjee), a hot headed teenager Toto (Raj Bhansali), a cop-cum-shayar Rajpal (Vijay Raaz) and a man-hating journalist Roma (Nidhi Bisht) – fall crazily in love with Pooja. Later, Karm gets the shock of his life when he learns that a customer named Rahul who’s lusting after him is none other than his father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor).

Also Read: 2 Years Of Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana – “We will need films, with its superlative content, to pull people back to theatres”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.