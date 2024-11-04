Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War shoot to kick off with Ranbir Kapoor at Film City’s Studio 5, Alia Bhatt to join in December: Report

After months of anticipation, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to begin filming Love & War, his latest period drama featuring a stellar cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The shoot is set to kick off on November 7 at Studio 5 in Mumbai’s Film City, where the elaborate set has been carefully designed to capture the historic atmosphere Bhansali is celebrated for.

Recreating a Historic World with Precision

Bhansali's films are known for their grandeur and attention to detail, and Love and War is no exception. The film's opening scene will involve a group of 50 extras portraying sepoys, adding authenticity to the war-era setting. A source tells Mid-Day, “A lot of attention is being paid to each detail to ensure the period is appropriately reflected.”

Only Ranbir Kapoor is expected to film the initial scenes, with Vicky Kaushal joining the project next week and Alia Bhatt scheduled to begin her scenes in December.

A Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

While details about Love and War remain closely guarded, it is rumoured to be an epic romance set against the backdrop of war, bringing together the talents of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in an intense and ambitious narrative. The team is keeping access to the set limited, with only a few trusted individuals being allowed to witness the early stages of production.

An insider hints that Bhansali may soon reveal a teaser poster featuring the star trio, giving fans a first glimpse of the film’s visuals.

