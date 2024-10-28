The film is expected to be shot across various locations in India over the course of a year, concluding in October 2025.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to commence production on his highly anticipated romantic-action drama, tentatively titled Love & War. The film, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, 2026. After facing a slight delay due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai, the production is now set to kick off on November 7.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, set to begin filming on November 7: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will be the first to join the sets, filming his solo sequences for a few weeks. Subsequently, Vicky Kaushal will join the cast, and Alia Bhatt is expected to commence her shoot after wrapping up her current project, Alpha, in early December.

Bhansali has meticulously planned the shooting schedule, allocating over 200 days for Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal to dedicate to the film. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is aiming to complete his portion by July or August 2025, as he has commitments to other projects, including Ramayana: Part 2, Dhoom 4, and Animal Park.

Alia Bhatt, who was initially considering a romantic film for a November 2025 start, is now re-evaluating her post-Love & War projects. Similarly, Vicky Kaushal is exploring options for films to begin after November 2025.

Love & War is being self-financed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking a significant departure from his usual studio collaborations. While there's potential for a studio partnership in the future, the team is currently moving forward with the self-financing model.

The film is expected to be shot across various locations in India over the course of a year, concluding in October 2025. Industry insiders suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will portray Indian Armed Forces officers in the film.

