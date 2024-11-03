On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, actor Varun Dhawan appeared alongside directors Raj and DK to promote his upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. As part of the game, the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, posed a question to Dhawan and DK that referenced a notable historical figure, yet it soon became clear that the information given was incorrect, sparking significant online attention and critique.

Kaun Banega Crorepati faces backlash over historical mix-up on actress Zubeida; son and veteran journalist Khalid Mohamed demands clarification

Confusion Over Actress Zubeida’s Identity

During the episode, Big B asked, "Which actress tragically passed away in a plane crash along with her husband, Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur?" The options provided were Sulochana, Mumtaz, Nadira, and Zubeida. Varun Dhawan and Raj and DK, confused by the question, opted to use two of their three lifelines, finally selecting Zubeida as their answer. Bachchan then shared additional details, explaining that Zubeida starred in Alam Ara, India's first talkie film, and that her life inspired the Bollywood film Zubeidaa, which starred Karisma Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee.

However, after the episode aired, social media users pointed out an error in the question’s context, noting that there are two Zubeidas: one, the actress from Alam Ara, and the other, Maharaja Hanwant Singh’s wife. This discrepancy was quickly highlighted by viewers, who questioned the accuracy of the show’s research.

Zubeida's Son, Khalid Mohammed, Demands Clarification

The mistake gained further traction when Khalid Mohammed, son of the Alam Ara actress Zubeida and a veteran journalist, publicly addressed the mix-up. He took to social media to seek clarification, writing, "kaunbanegacrorepati... Whoever calls the shots, may I request for a clarification on KBC. Zubeida (Dhanragir) was a renowned actress who featured in Alam Ara. Not my maa Zubeida, who wished to act but wasn’t permitted by her strict father. How could your research team make such a gaffe?"

Khalid’s comment has fuelled further discussion online, with some users supporting his point. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "So #KaunBanegaKarodPati goofed up today with the question on Maharaja Hanwant Singh and his wife Zubeida Begum, who both died in a plane crash in 1952. #KBC." Another viewer explained that the Zubeida who starred in Alam Ara was married to the Maharaja of Hyderabad and lived until the late 1980s, contrasting with the details provided on the show.

Meanwhile, the channel has not issued any clarification over the same, as of now.

