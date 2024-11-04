comscore
Aparshakti Khurana drops new track 'Enna Pyar' after success of 'Zaroor'

Aparshakti Khurana drops new track ‘Enna Pyar’ after success of ‘Zaroor’

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aparshakti Khurana continues his successful run in 2024 with a new release that showcases his versatility in music. Known for his work across acting, hosting, and singing, Aparshakti recently launched his latest track, 'Enna Pyar.' The song, written and composed by Sakshi Ratti, offers a warm, uplifting vibe, with music produced by Hiten.

After its release, 'Enna Pyar' received positive feedback on social media. Aparshakti shared a post from Sakshi Ratti, who thanked him for supporting her work, to which he responded with “Big Hug Guys!” On Diwali, Aparshakti shared a personal video featuring moments with his mother, with 'Enna Pyar' as the soundtrack.

Alongside his music, Aparshakti’s recent OTT release, Berlin, has drawn praise for both his performance and the film’s storyline. His role as Bittu in the popular horror-comedy Stree 2 also received a warm reception. Looking ahead, he will appear in the romantic drama Badtameez Gill, featuring Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, and in the upcoming documentary Finding Ram.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana opens up about his cricket aspirations and his father’s tough lesson; says, “From the academy to our house, he hit me with a bat”


