Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan to get a sequel: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan to get a sequel: Report

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan was released on March 8, 2024. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Gear up for more chills! According to the latest buzz, Ajay Devgn is set to announce the sequel to his recently released supernatural horror film, Shaitaan. The first film, a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, garnered positive responses, prompting the fast-track development of Shaitaan 2.

The source, quoted in a Hindustan Times report, revealed that Devgn and director Vikas Bahl are pleased with the audience response to Shaitaan, which was released on March 8, 2024. This positive reception has paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel.

While casting for Shaitaan 2 is still underway, there's a strong possibility that the original cast – including Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj – will reprise their roles. Filming is expected to begin within a few months after finalising the cast.

The source further shared details about the sequel's setting. Unlike the first film, Shaitaan 2 will delve into the complexities and dark energies associated with black magic in Kokam, Maharashtra, a location known as the state's "black magic centre." The story promises a fresh perspective on black magic, moving beyond the concept of a targeted family and exploring a different narrative.

Later, the portal reached out to actress Janki Bodiwala for confirmation of the same, however, she remained tight-lipped, mirroring the filmmakers' strategy of maintaining suspense.  She playfully hinted at the importance of surprises in a film like Shaitaan 2, stating, "Expect the unexpected and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of devilish proportions!"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Janki Bodiwala talks highly of working with ‘punctual’ and ‘super professional’ Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan; also reveals the special moment when Kartik Aaryan praised her performance: “I was like, ‘Wow, itna bada actor saamne se aapko aisa bol raha hai’!”

More Pages: Shaitaan Box Office Collection , Shaitaan Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

