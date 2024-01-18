Bollywood Hungama shook the Indian Film Fraternity and the social media narrative by breaking the news about Sanjay Leela Bhansali deciding to put his most ambitious musical, Baiju Bawra on hold due to budget constraints. We reported how the Rs. 350 crore budget was not feasible for studios to invest in this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film. And now, we continue and bring out the names of Studios who SLB was in talks with for this multi-crore deal.

According to sources in the industry, the first studio who Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached was Jayantilal Gada. "Having collaborated with Pen Studios on Gangubai, SLB approached them with Baiju Bawra, however, Jayantilal Gada felt that it was not financially safe move to invest Rs. 350 crore on the film. He told SLB how he has already signed a mega film with Ranveer Singh to be directed by Shankar and collaborating on another magnum opus would be difficult. SLB understood the plight and moved on," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The maverick hit filmmaker then went to Ronnie Screwvala, followed by Jio Studios with the hope of inking the deal with either. "While Ronnie Screwvala's team suggested a change in cast, Jio Studios did a SWOT analysis and decided against an investment of Rs. 350 crores. Next in line was Viacom 18, with whom SLB worked on Padmaavat, but even there, the answer was in the negative," the source informed us further.

The final nail in the coffin came when SLB approached Applause Entertainment owned by Sameer Nair. "Sameer decided to put all the production on hold to finance the SLB-directed magnum opus. He decided to pool all the funds and all that he could manage was a sum of Rs. 275 crores. He suggested SLB to try and make the film on a relatively lower budget, but the director was not willing to compromise on his vision. Finally, he decided to put the film on hold and revisit it at a later date," the source told us and ended the conversation.

SLB is now working on multiple scripts, which include the most ambitious love story, Inshallah, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

