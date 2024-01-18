Launching exclusively in India, Starbucks India and Manish Malhotra are all set to introduce a one-of-a-kind collaboration. The limited-edition lifestyle drinkware range will see the coming together of two distinctive voices in coffee and fashion. This collection will celebrate Starbucks' philosophy of elevating everyday moments of the coffee-drinking experience, tailored to consumers and through the lens of the ace couturier’s signature craftsmanship. Over the years, globally, Starbucks has collaborated with iconic brands to bring forth a line of collectables that make accessible the realms of international style, glamour and fashion for its consumers, the collaboration with Manish Malhotra will offer an unparalleled experience for coffee, art, design and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Manish Malhotra collaborates with Starbucks for limited-edition lifestyle drinkware range

The limited-edition range comprises stoneware ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers and environment-friendly reusable cups. The design inspiration takes from exquisite Kashmiri motifs, a testament to centuries-old craftsmanship, that uniquely captivates its traditional floral technique inspired by the region’s rich cultural heritage and breath-taking natural surroundings. The timeless beauty of Kashmiri embroidery, a signature of the Manish Malhotra brand, translates into intricate patterns that are rich in cultural significance, on Starbucks cups and tumblers.

In colour palates that range from charcoal black, regal golds, pristine whites and subtle carmines, the range embodies the luxurious essence of traditional craft with contemporary style. This collaboration not only celebrates the exquisite craftsmanship and natural inspirations of Kashmir but also brings a touch of elegance to the coffee experience, creating a unique fusion of global aesthetics and local heritage.

Commenting on the collaboration, legendary designer Manish Malhotra said, “I am delighted to join forces with Starbucks India to introduce the limited-edition collection. My aim was to design something deeply rooted in India while complementing the iconic tradition that Starbucks is renowned for. Kashmir holds a special place in my heart, serving as both a personal connection and a cornerstone of my brands’ identity. In crafting a signature collection for my collaboration with Starbucks, my aim was to seamlessly integrate the beauty and craftsmanship of Kashmir into everyday moments. The decision to use gold as a prominent colour in my designs’ stems from its powerful statement and resonance with my brand’s aesthetic. Gold, much like the intricate art and craft of Kashmir, embodies a sense of opulence and timelessness.”

“At TATA Starbucks, we have always believed in the power of design, art and community in sharing elevated experiences for coffee-lovers across India. From our stores to our packaging - each touchpoint at Starbucks is testament to this thought. As we continue to lead growth in India, we are thrilled to partner with Manish Malhotra. Mr. Malhotra is one of India’s most prominent voices in fashion and has played a pivotal role in the country’s approach to style. We hope this collaboration elevates our consumers daily cup of coffee with Manish Malhotra’s inimitable design language.” Said Sushant Dash, ceo, TATA Starbucks.

The limited-edition range starts at a retail price of INR 850 and onwards and includes

1. As an ode to sustainability, the introduction of the two reusable cups for everyday beverages to showcase the intricate artwork and elevate your everyday beverage, priced at Rs. 850.

2. Stoneware ceramic mugs with a gold luxor foiling in a matte finish, priced at INR 2100.

3. Stainless steel tumblers in an opaque matte black outer finish that are double walled, and vacuum sealed to make your drinking experience easy, priced at INR 2900

4. Each piece of merchandise is also accompanied by a personalized note by Manish Malhotra

5. The brands have also launched an exclusive limited-edition collectible which comprises a set of the stoneware ceramic mug and stainless-steel tumbler and a personalized note by Manish Malhotra that is accessible only to Starbucks Rewards members.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit takes desi route in an ice blue saree by Manish Malhotra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.