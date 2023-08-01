BREAKING: OMG Oh My God 2 is Akshay Kumar’s FIRST film in 12 years to get an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC

Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that OMG Oh My God 2, has faced issues at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Examining Committee (EC), after watching the film, referred the Akshay Kumar starrer to the Revising Committee (RC) since the film had a religious angle and the former didn’t want to take any chances. On July 17, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi saw the film after which a screening was held for the RC. The RC, too, developed cold feet on seeing the film. Though they agreed that the issue of sex education in the film is sensitively tackled, they were apprehensive more so after the Adipurush episode. Also, the brouhaha over Oppenheimer’s Bhagavad Gita scene further added to their fears. In both instances, questions were raised as to how the CBFC passed the scenes that have hurt religious sentiments.

BREAKING: OMG Oh My God 2 is Akshay Kumar’s FIRST film in 12 years to get an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC

Bollywood Hungama, however, has learnt that the censor troubles for OMG Oh My God 2 are over. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has been passed by the CBFC but with an ‘A’ certificate. The makers tried their best to get a U/A certificate as they believe that the under-18 crowd should watch their film for its message. However, that would have meant accepting several cuts.” As per reports, OMG Oh My God 2 has been granted ‘A’ certificate with some audio cuts. There has been no visual cut if the reports are to be believed.

After the cuts were accepted, OMG Oh My God 2 was granted a censor certificate yesterday, on July 31. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 2 hours and 36 minutes.

OMG Oh My God 2, interestingly, will be Akshay Kumar’s first film in 12 years to get an adults-only certificate. The last ‘A’ flick by Akshay was Desi Boyz (2011).

The promotional campaign for the film is now expected to start immediately. The source signed off by saying, “There was a possibility of the release getting postponed had the CBFC not cleared the film on time. Now that it’s done, it’ll be out on August 11 as scheduled.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, OMG Oh My God 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

