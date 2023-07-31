The much-awaited comic caper Welcome 3 has added another actor to its ensemble cast. The film's producers are leaving no stone unturned to assemble a star-studded cast. Bobby Deol has now been cast alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in the film, as per a report in PinkVilla.

Welcome 3: Bobby Deol joins stellar cast alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi: Report

A source close to the film told the publication, “Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz (Nadiadwala) has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3 – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and now Bobby Deol.”

Welcome 3 is expected to begin its filming journey in 2024, and alongside the five male leads, the film will also feature top female actresses to complement the comic madness. With a marriage at the center of the storyline, the film is expected to tickle the audience's funny bones.

The source further added, “The script warrants the presence of 3 leading ladies and the casting is in progress. Like all films in the franchise, the core comedy of Welcome will derive from the challenges of getting married.”

As the anticipation builds for Welcome 3, fans can also look forward to witnessing the duo of Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar reuniting for Housefull 5, which is slated to begin filming later this year.

