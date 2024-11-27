comscore
Housefull 5 enters final schedule with grand ensemble cast reveal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Housefull 5 enters final schedule with grand ensemble cast reveal

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of India’s biggest comedy franchises, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, is now entering its final schedule of filming. To celebrate the legacy of the film, the team has unveiled a star-studded image featuring the biggest ensemble cast.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 marks a milestone as the first franchise to reach its fifth installment. It is packed with five times the entertainment, fun, and comedy. It is one of the big-budget film shot on a luxurious cruise starting from London to France to Spain and back to the UK.

Housefull 5 is a comedy of ages bringing together some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more. Directed by the talented Tarun Mansukhani.

Housefull 5 is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025!

Also Read: Housefull 5 team to shoot for a special song celebrating 14 years of the comedy franchise: Report

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

