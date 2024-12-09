Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that his hit film Brahmastra is planned as a three-part franchise. Speaking to Deadline at the Red Sea Film Festival, the actor shared an update on the sequel, Brahmastra 2. He revealed that the team is currently developing the script for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor shares the status of Brahmastra 2; says, “That’s something very exciting”

Speaking about the project, he said, “Part 2 is in the writing stage. “Part one was called ‘Shiva.’ Part two is called ‘Dev.’ We haven't really announced the cast yet. That’s something very exciting also. It's directed by one of my closest friend Ayan. I worked on two films with him before this, that's, Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. So definitely it was one of the first few films of that nature, especially for Indian Cinema. But it has potential to really really grow more in the coming parts,” said Ranbir.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also starred Ranbir’s wife and superstar Alia Bhatt and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor recently completed shooting for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. In addition, Ranbir has Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, lined up, where he will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

