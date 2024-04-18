Mismatched, one of the beloved series in today’s times, has concluded the shoot of its highly anticipated third season. Since its inception, the show has earned immense love from viewers, who are eagerly awaiting the new season. Seasons 1 and 2 introduced us to the charming ensemble cast and the emotional rollercoaster of love, friendship, and self-discovery in the digital age. As anticipation for Season 3 peaked, fans eagerly await another chapter.

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli wrap up Mismatched Season 3: “This is us, until next time”

Amidst fans anticipation, the leads of the show Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf shared a post bidding farewell for the season, captioning it “This is us. Until next time... #MismatchedS03, Season Wrap!” accompanied by a photo capturing their infectious smiles and the undeniable chemistry between Rishi and Dimple, leaving fans both excited and nostalgic. It was a poignant reminder of the bonds formed both on and off-screen, as cast bid adieu to characters who had become like family.

Under the skilled direction of Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched unfolds the romantic journey of Rishi and Dimple, brought to life by the talented duo Rohit and Prajakta. As they traverse the complexities of modern relationships, the series delves into themes of tradition, companionship, and personal evolution with depth and authenticity.

Following the captivating narratives of seasons 1 and 2, viewers are poised to embark on another emotional rollercoaster, brimming with heartfelt moments and unexpected twists. Despite the absence of an official release date for Season 3, fans are anticipating a mid to late 2024 premiere, eagerly awaiting the next season in Dimple and Rishi's Chemistry.

