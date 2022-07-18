comscore

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider to star in lead roles in Colors’ upcoming romance drama Saavi Ki Savaari

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

COLORS has announced a brand new fiction show, Saavi Ki Savaari that traces the heart-warming journey of Saavi an optimistic young woman who breaks the stereotype by choosing a male-dominated profession of being the first female autorickshaw driver in Ujjain to financially support her family. In a twist of fate, Saavi crosses paths with a successful industrialist and youth icon from Ujjain, Nityam. The talented Samridhii Shukla will essay the role of Saavi while actor Farman Haider will play Nityam.

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider to star in lead roles in Colors' upcoming romance drama Saavi Ki Savaari

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider to star in lead roles in Colors' upcoming romance drama Saavi Ki Savaari

Essaying the role of Saavi, Samridhii Shukla said, “Saavi is a resilient and unconventional girl who drives an autorickshaw to make ends meet, that she fondly calls 'Chhatriprasad'. She is a humble, honest and fearless girl who takes on challenges head-on. I feel blessed to be making my television debut with such an impactful character and looking forward to it."

Ahead of playing Nityam’s character, Farman Haider says, “I loved the concept of Saavi Ki Saavari and that's why I instantly decided to take it up. I am portraying the character of Nityam who is a classy and sophisticated businessman. He is an extremely focused and self-made man and shares a great bond with his mother. I am truly excited to embark on this new journey and hope the viewers enjoy it.”

