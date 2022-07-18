With every passing day on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the battle of survival intensifies. While the contestants took a sigh of relief with no elimination last weekend, this weekend got tougher for them as they faced the brunt of atyachaar and witnessed another evicction. After giving her best shot Aneri Vajani has become the second contestant of this season to get eliminated.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani evicted from Rohit Shetty’s show: ‘I have learnt to push my limits’

Aneri had started off great in this competition as she boldly performed all the stunts over the past couple of weeks. However, this ‘Atyachaar Week' has raised the difficulty level and only the contenders who showcased their tolerance to all the atyachaars could move forward. In the elimination stunt, Aneri competed against Faizu (Faisal Shaikh) and Shivangi Joshi to retain the safe spot in a frightening task. The contestants had to race against time while being in a box filled with creepy crawlies and had to quickly form the code displayed on the monitor by unlocking the numbers in the box. The ones who completed the stunt in less time cleared the round. Though she gave a tough fight, her performance did not match up to her competitors. Watching her succumb to this eviction round, her fellow contestants were upset. But for the one last time she got a pat on the back by Rohit Shetty for her hard work.

Aneri Vajani gets candid on her eviction saying, “This journey has been a flux of all emotions. My intent was to perform every stunt without giving up, and I am glad that I did that. Khatron Ke Khiladi has taught me how to face and overcome all my fears and I am deeply grateful to Rohit Sir for guiding me throughout the way. This show has given me the experience of a lifetime, where I have learnt to push my limits and be prepared for the path ahead. I am taking back a box of unforgettable memories with me. I wish my fellow contestants all the best for the challenges ahead.”

