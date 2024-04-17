comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.04.2024 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

en Bollywood News Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel parted ways two months after Bigg Boss 17.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Navigating the world of reality television can be a rollercoaster ride, especially when it comes to maintaining relationships inside and outside the reality show. Sadly, the story of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, participants of Bigg Boss 17, follows a familiar pattern as their once-promising romance has come to an end.

Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

The gossip mill has been buzzing for a while about the relationship status of Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya, but the couple kept brushing off breakup rumours. However, recent reports of the duo unfollowing each other on social media have finally confirmed what many suspected.

When approached by Times of India, Samarth Jurel said, “Yes, it's true we are not together anymore. We have broken up. I don’t want to further comment on this”, signalling a desire to keep the details of their split private. This statement from Samarth marks the official confirmation of their breakup, putting an end to speculation surrounding their relationship status.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s fans are surely going to miss seeing them together and while their paths may diverge, their impact on each other and their fans will remain a cherished part of their respective journeys.

Also Read: TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt speak on their love story, Bigg Boss journey and more in conversation with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman…

Sikandar: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and…

Teaser of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh to…

Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava to play a…

After an emotional goodbye Amitabh Bachchan…

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz over 'failed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification