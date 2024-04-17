Navigating the world of reality television can be a rollercoaster ride, especially when it comes to maintaining relationships inside and outside the reality show. Sadly, the story of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, participants of Bigg Boss 17, follows a familiar pattern as their once-promising romance has come to an end.

Samarth Jurel confirms split with Isha Malviya: “We are not together anymore”

The gossip mill has been buzzing for a while about the relationship status of Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya, but the couple kept brushing off breakup rumours. However, recent reports of the duo unfollowing each other on social media have finally confirmed what many suspected.

When approached by Times of India, Samarth Jurel said, “Yes, it's true we are not together anymore. We have broken up. I don’t want to further comment on this”, signalling a desire to keep the details of their split private. This statement from Samarth marks the official confirmation of their breakup, putting an end to speculation surrounding their relationship status.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s fans are surely going to miss seeing them together and while their paths may diverge, their impact on each other and their fans will remain a cherished part of their respective journeys.

