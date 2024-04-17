In August 2022, the highly anticipated film 100% was announced, featuring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. Billed as a comedic roller coaster with themes of love, marriage, family, spies, and action, the film was to mark director Sajid Khan's return after Humshakals and had a planned Diwali 2023 release. However, rumors swirled throughout 2023 that the project had been shelved after John Abraham's reported exit.

Nora Fatehi REACTS to rumours about John Abraham starrer 100 Percent being shelved: “It might even happen, let’s see”

Now, in a recent exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Nora Fatehi provided an update on the film's status. While not confirming an outright cancellation, she clarifies, "It's not happening anymore...at least not in the way it was said to be happening."

The Street Dancer 3D actress revealed the project is undergoing "restructuring and changing certain things," hinting at a possible revamp. She remains cautiously optimistic, stating, "It might even happen, who knows! Let's see."

This news comes as Nora embarks on a new chapter in her career, transitioning from her acclaimed dance numbers like ‘Manohari,’ ‘Dilbar,’ and ‘Kusu Kusu’ to lead acting roles. She has several upcoming projects showcasing her acting abilities, including Matka alongside Varun Tej and Remo D'Souza's Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile, Nora’s last big screen release, Madgaon Express, is currently playing the theatres.

