JioCinema takes you behind the scenes of India’s largest defense operation with the trailer launch of its upcoming fictional war room drama, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond! The show releases on JioCinema on April 25, 2024. The remarkable storyline is helmed by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

Boasting some never-seen-before aerial sequences, stellar performances, and a powerful narrative that deftly captures every aspect, both on and off the battlefield, of India’s biggest and most sought-after defense operation - the web series promises a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Jimmy Shergill shared his excitement on the trailer launch, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging, to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room-focused series inspired by real-life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room. I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”

Ashutosh Rana further added to the sentiment and stated, “After every challenging show or film, I always feel like I’ve grown as an actor. Doing Ranneeti has been a crash course in India’s politics and defense philosophy! Chanakyaniti isn’t simply a word but the mantra inside those walls of a war room, when everything is at stake! For a die-hard patriot like me, playing the enemy was not easy. However, it's roles like these that challenge us as actors.”

Ashish Vidyarthi, spoke about his role and experience of working on the show, “A show and opportunity like Ranneeti comes occasionally. Playing the role of the NSA chief has been challenging but the meetings with a few members of the defence forces really helped me grasp the nuances of my character. The prep work and workshops took me back to my NSD days! Playing a character of that stature is not easy, but Santosh brought the best out of us as actors. He paid attention to every little detail to stay as true and authentic to the characters as possible. “

Lara Dutta who plays a power-broker, spoke about the shooting experience, “The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war-room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery. Being from an Air force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!”

Prasanna, who plays the role of our very own brave heart, Group Captain further added, “It’s been an absolute honor to play the role of a national hero. I just followed the script, but the team who was part of the actual operation created unscripted history with their courage and unmatched love for the nation. I remember feeling actual goosebumps while shooting the scenes when the Group Captain was captured by the Pakistani forces. Meeting some of the members who were a part of the operation was an absolute fanboy moment for me that I will always treasure.”

