Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Kolkata rape and murder case: “We are really, really looking forward to some change; it is the…”

The press conference of the World Pickleball League was held today, August 20, at a hotel in Mumbai and it was attended by the talented and beautiful actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress was in her element as she played pickleball on stage and threw the ball towards the journalists, who happily tried to catch it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Kolkata rape and murder case: “We are really, really looking forward to some change; it is the…”

During the question and answer session with the media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about the shocking Kolkata rape and murder case that shook the country and how women's safety in all areas should be given prominence.

Samantha agreed, “It (women’s safety) is the need of the hour as you just mentioned. It is the absolute need of the hour. All eyes are on the change that can come about. We are really, really looking forward to some change because change is the need of the hour. I hope that change comes really soon.”

On August 9, a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police disaster management force. This incident led to protests by doctors and others and also a lot of outrage across the country.

Samantha also talked about the importance of sports, “I think sports really has a big part to play in growth. I have seen all around me that when you are into sports, you just have this kind of discipline and resilience. You put in the hard work. A sportsperson will always stand out in the crowd.”

On the film front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in two films in 2023 - Shaakuntalam and Kushi. Earlier this month, she graced the teaser launch of her much-awaited show Citadel: Honey Bunnyon Amazon Prime Video. At this event, her co-star Varun Dhawan spoke highly about Samantha for working in such a challenging show despite battling myositis. He said, “My preparation was nothing compared to Samantha’s because it was public knowledge what she was battling with when she got onto this show. I thought I was having a hard time when I started rehearsing. But then when I’d see the work ethic that this girl had and what she was battling, that really inspired me.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Genelia Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars express outrage over Kolkata rape-murder case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.