Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and others to express anger and condolences Kolkata's brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

The horrible incidence of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a medical college in Kolkata has shocked and saddened the nation. In response to the tragedy, Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ankit Tiwari, among others, expressed their outrage and concern on social media.

On his X account, Hrithik wrote, “Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better.”

Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2024

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories on late Thursday night and reposted a BBC photo from a protest scene. In the picture, a protestor held a sign which read, “Who will speak for her if you don't?”

Genelia took to her X account and wrote, “Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the survivor went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can't even imagine how they are facing this tragedy.”

Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what #Moumita_Debnath went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can’t even imagine how they are facing this… pic.twitter.com/DW0wVGrw26 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 15, 2024

Ankit Tiwari demand justice for women on Independence Day on X account and wrote, “We will be able to truly celebrate Independence Day only when there is justice for physical harassment, intimidation and violence against women."

हम सही मायने में स्वतंत्रता दिवस तब मना पाएंगे जब महिलाओं के खिलाफ शारीरिक उत्पीड़न, धमकी और हिंसा से न्याय मिलेगा।#Freedom_From_Evil — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) August 15, 2024

Richa Chadha urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to guarantee justice for the victim. She captioned her tweet as, “The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial and swift justice. You’re the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister.”

