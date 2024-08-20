Garnier, a global leader in natural beauty products, has unveiled Gen Z icon and Bollywood actor Vedang Raina as its newest brand ambassador. At the heart of this association is a shared vision to champion beauty for all by democratising green and sustainable beauty and empowering individuals of all genders. Vedang will represent Garnier India, embodying the intersection of science and skincare with his youthful energy and widespread appeal, resonating strongly with both young and mature audience.

Garnier India ropes in Vedang Raina as its brand ambassador

As part of their vision Garnier continues to lead the industry with its commitment to driving “Green Beauty” and eco-friendly innovation. Known for its groundbreaking green sciences and formulations, Garnier integrates sustainable practices throughout its operations, from responsibly procured ingredients and cruelty free products to biodegradable packaging to minimize environmental impact as much as possible.

To take this initiative a notch higher the brand showcased a display of their pathbreaking innovations and scientific excellence at the Garnier Green Academy. This 3-day immersive experience spotlights Garnier’s commitment to sustainable skincare solutions through Green Sciences, tailored for all skin types to maximize efficacy for consumers in the region, while minimizing impact on the planet. Garnier has become one of Asia's top beauty brands, and the No. 1 Serum¹ and Micellar Water² brand in the world. Tested on 10,000 skin types³, Garnier has deep expertise across diverse skin specificities, including most Indian skin specificities, and needs that paves the way for new innovations at Garnier. This expertise drives the brand’s innovations, ensuring every formulation is crafted with precision and care to provide the best possible results for the Indian consumers.

The Garnier Green Academy brings together over 300 industry experts, beauty creators and renowned dermatologists from across Southeast Asia and India to explore Garnier’s unique skincare innovations and sustainable formulations, as part of Garnier’s #NotAllSkincareIsTheSame campaign.

At the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore, Vedang was joined by 14 beauty influencers and 2 dermatologists – all of whom had a unique opportunity to discover the world of Garnier and have a sneak peek into future product launches of the brand.

Talking about the event, Andre Albarran, Garnier Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Emerging Markets, said, “The launch of Garnier Green Academy in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our accelerated journey across Asia. As a hub of innovation and trendsetting in the beauty industry, Asia plays a pivotal role in shaping our global strategy. Our refreshed brand identity, grounded in Green Sciences to deliver tailored innovations for Asian skin needs, underscores our commitment to advancing solutions that are effective, sustainable, and accessible — enabling us to pursue our quest to shape the beauty of tomorrow for generations to come.”

By shedding light on skincare facts, debunking myths, and exploring the future of the brand’s skincare approach, Garnier aims to educate and empower consumers with tailored skincare solutions, powered by Green Sciences, to ensure maximum efficacy for Asian consumers while reducing the brand's impact on the environment.

Talking about Vedang’s appointment as the Garnier India brand ambassador, Anshuman Wanchu General Manager, Marketing, Garnier, L'Oréal India said, "We are delighted to welcome Vedang as the brand ambassador on Garnier in India and have him at the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore. His vibrant persona and charismatic appeal resonate with our audience base. At Garnier, sustainability, innovation, and green sciences are the core of our brand ethos. With Vedang joining us, we look forward to championing beauty for all, and inspiring a more inclusive beauty landscape."

Adding to it, Brand Ambassador Vedang Raina said, “I am thrilled to join hands with an iconic brand like Garnier that is deeply committed to inclusivity and sustainability, creating affordable beauty for everyone. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the brand than the Garnier Green Academy event in Singapore, which opened my eyes to the innovation in the skincare category. Personally, I believe self-care and beauty transcends gender and should be embraced by all. Being part of a brand that shares similar ethos brings me great joy. I am looking forward to representing the brand and redefining beauty standards to foster a culture where everyone feels empowered and appreciated.”

