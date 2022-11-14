comscore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS of her action sequence from her blockbuster film Yashoda

Bollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a behind-the-scenes video from her film Yashoda where she performs action sequences.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Currently basking on the success of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has truly left the audience impressed with her performance. As the actress brought her action avatar in the film, it is indeed a result of the tough training that she went in to bring out the best of herself.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS of her action sequence from her blockbuster film Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS of her action sequence from her blockbuster film Yashoda

While the actress went into tough training for the film Today, she took to her social media and shared a BTS of her action sequences from her blockbuster movie Yashoda. In the BTS clip, she can be seen going out and out for her preparation and was pretty much badass throughout the action sequences.

Samantha received praise for her acting and action sequences in Yashoda. Earlier, the South sensation made headlines after revealing that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'myositis'. As soon as the actress shared the update about her health, wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery started pouring in.
Directed by Hari and Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, Yashoda released on November 11, 2022.

Also Read: Yashoda star Samantha feels ‘humbled’ after getting positive response from the Hindi audience

More Pages: Yashoda Box Office Collection

