Laal Singh Chaddha released this year, on August 11. A lot of expectations were riding on it as it starred Aamir Khan, whose films often break records and emerge as all-time blockbusters. Unfortunately, Laal Singh Chaddha was a rare flop delivered by Aamir. The film had a negative word-of-mouth due to its unexciting concept, slow pace and lack of conventional entertainment. The film also suffered from tremendous negativity and the perception was that a section of the audience ‘boycotted’ the film.

Manav Vij’s message to those who loved Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix but boycotted it in cinemas: “If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred Rs. 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your STUPIDITY”

But after Laal Singh Chaddha was released on Netflix on October 6, the tide changed. Several movie buffs, who saw the film on the streaming giant, found it to be heart-warming. In fact, since last month, social media is filled with many confessing that they did a mistake by not seeing this film in cinemas.

Manav Vij had an important role in Laal Singh Chaddha and he made quite a sharp statement recently on this aspect. In a conversation with Mid-Day a few days ago, Manav confessed that several netizens apologized to him since they avoided watching the film in cinemas owing to the boycott trend. Instead of feeling humbled by their honest confession, Manav slammed them for making the producers suffer due to their ‘stupidity’! He also suggested to them that they should pay the producers an amount equivalent to a movie ticket.

To quote Manav Vij, “Many people also apologized to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred Rs. 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity.’”

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is the story of a man with a low IQ. In a significant track in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha is shown to be a soldier, who during the 1999 India-Pakistan war, saves the film of Mohammed (Manav Vij). Unknown to Laal, Mohammed is actually a Pakistani soldier. But thanks to Laal, he gets a new lease of life, despite losing both his legs. The love and respect given by Laal motivates him to become a better person and go back to Pakistan to save the youth from being brainwashed by extremists.

