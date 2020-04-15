Filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped down as director of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier in January this year. The departure was due to creative differences but the director amicably parted ways. As Marvel Studios was on a lookout for a new director, Sam Raimi has confirmed that he will direct the sequel to Doctor Strange.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said to ComicBook.com. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Earlier in February, when the reports stated that Sam has stepped in as the new director, Scott Derrickson has nothing but praise for him. "I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Sam Raimi has directed Spiderman trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will arrive on November 5, 2021. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong.