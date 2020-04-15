Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.04.2020 | 9:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sam Raimi confirms he is directing Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 after Scott Derrickson’s departure

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped down as director of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier in January this year. The departure was due to creative differences but the director amicably parted ways. As Marvel Studios was on a lookout for a new director, Sam Raimi has confirmed that he will direct the sequel to Doctor Strange.

Sam Raimi confirms he is directing Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 after Scott Derrickson’s departure

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said to ComicBook.com. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

Earlier in February, when the reports stated that Sam has stepped in as the new director, Scott Derrickson has nothing but praise for him. "I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Sam Raimi has directed Spiderman trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will arrive on November 5, 2021. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios announces new release dates for Black Widow, Mulan, postpones The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love & Thunder

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ali Fazal speaks about his April wedding…

Actor Puneet Issar who played Duryodhan in…

Satish Kaushik is hopeful that his film…

Exclusive: “I just don’t want to do any film…

Actress Zoa Morani shares her experience…

‘The eyes they see blurred images,’ writes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification